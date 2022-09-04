Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't had the best of starts to the season as the 37-year-old star has fallen down in the pecking order since the arrival of Erik ten Hag in the summer. Manchester United are on a three-game winning run and will be looking to continue that when they face high-flying Arsenal in the latest Premier League fixture. Cristiano Ronaldo's Fitness Questioned By Erik ten Hag Ahead of Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Fixture.

Manchester United after back-to-back defeats to begin their season, have won three consecutive matches. However, Cristiano Ronaldo started all those three victories from the bench, playing a role of a substitute. The 37-year-old has started only once under Erik ten Hag but will be hopeful of getting into the playing Xi against Arsenal.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Today in Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League Fixture?

Cristiano Ronaldo has started only one of the five Premier League games under Erik ten Hag and is yet to find the back of the net this season. Taking part in the last three wins as a substitute, the 37-year-old has once again been delegated to the bench against Arsenal but could play a role in the game. Cristiano Ronaldo Trains Hard Ahead of Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League 2022-23 Match (See Pics).

The Portuguese skipper missed the pre-season due to family issues and Erik ten Hag believes that the player is not yet ready to start the games. The Manchester United boss has doubts over the player's fitness, five games into the new season.

Erik ten Hag is also trying to implement a new system and with Cristiano Ronaldo missing the pre-season, he is yet to come to terms with the new style of play. 'As we all know he didn’t have the pre-season and you cannot miss the pre-season' said the manager.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2022 08:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).