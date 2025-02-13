Al-Nassr will be back in action in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 against Al-Ahli on February 13. Al-Nassr are currently on the third position in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 and have 41 points from 19 matches. They are eight points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad and will have to keep winning from here on if they look to have any chance on winning the title. Cristiano Ronaldo definitely would not want to miss on the league title for the consecutive third time but things have not been exactly smooth for them despite Ronaldo being in great form in 2025 and Jhon Duran joining the side in the winter transfer window. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring in Al-Nassr’s Win Over Al-Fayha in Saudi Pro League 2024-25, Highlights First Goal After Turning 40 (See Post).

If team form is considered, the Al-Nassr team is unbeaten in their last six games and have won four consecutive matches in a row, five including the AFC Champions League encounter. The game being against Al-Ahli, Cristiano Ronaldo will be more pumped up to make an impact as he has scored 3 goals in 3 matches against Al-Ahli so far. Fans are eager to know if Cristiano Ronaldo is fit and will play in the game against Al-Ahli. Fans eager to know whether Cristiano Ronaldo will play in the Al-Ahli vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match will get the entire information here. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Glimpse Amid Having Fun During Training Session With Al-Nassr Ahead of Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Clash with Al-Ahli (See Pic).

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Al-Ahli vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match?

A day ago Cristiano Ronaldo shared his moments from the Al-Nassr training. He looked fit and fine and except for any last moment knocks or injuries, Ronaldo is sure to feature in the starting XI of Stefan Pioli's Al-Nassr. Ronaldo has 16 goals, three assists in 18 Saudi Pro League 2024-25 games. He also has six goals in five AFC Champions League 2024-25 matches. Currently, Cristiano is the leading goal-scorer in the ongoing Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo has scored 8 goals and made one assist in 7 games so far in 2025. His presence and form will decide Al-Nassr's fate in the match.

