Cristiano Ronaldo last graced the football field when his Al-Nassr side faced Al-Shabab in the quarterfinals of the King Cup. They secured a 5-2 win on that occasion, with Cr7 scoring a goal and also providing assists in the game. Now Al-Nassr is getting back to the league games and will face Al-Ettifaq next. The side is second in the league standings but still has two games in hand over the top side Al-Hilal. Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr side are maintaining the momentum in the Saudi Pro League, winning four of their last five league games. Still, Ronaldo’s side needs a win to cut the 13-point deficit from the top. Their opponents Al-Ettifaq stand eighth in the league with seven wins in 17 games played so far. Sadio Mane scored the only goal of the game when the last time both sides played each other was in October. The Portugal skipper has played against Al-Ettifaq on three occasions but has failed to score or provide an assist against them once. Al-Nassr 4–1 Al-Riyadh, Saudi Pro League 2023–24: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores, Anderson Talisca Hits Brace As Saudi Giants Return to Winning Ways (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Although Al-Ettifaq has managed to hold a strong defensive record in the league so far with just 18 goals conceded in 17 games, they would be facing a fiery squad with Sadio Mane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Talisca terrorizing the defences. The side is scoring at a rate of 2.7 goals per game in the league and hardly have they missed the back of the net this season, with Ronaldo pulling the strings for them.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Al-Nassr face Al-Ettifaq at home in the Saudi Pro League on Friday (December 22). The Knights of Najd are in hot pursuit of Al-Hilal in the race for the title. The iconic star should start and lead his side's attack when they face an Al-Ettifaq side managed by Steven Gerrard. Looking at the ambitious Al-Nassr side, it would be difficult for the former Liverpool legend to prepare his defensive strategy. Also, the Al-Ettifaq side is in some very poor form in the league. Steven Gerrard's outfit is currently winless in six matches and has lost two out of their last three games.

The Knights of Najd will want to win as many possible tournaments, with Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad. The demanding side will be looking to in-cash superstar’s talent on the field as his playing deal runs till 2025. Cristiano Ronaldo, personally is currently enjoying a fruitful first full season in Saudi Arabia. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid megastar has contributed 20 goals and 10 assists from 22 matches across all competitions. This includes a tally of 16 goals and eight assists in the Saudi Pro League.

