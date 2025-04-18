As Al-Nassr gear up to take on Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25, a question might be buzzing in the minds of fans-will Cristiano Ronaldo play the match? The Knights of Najd are third on the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 points table, with eight points separating them and leaders Al-Ittihad. A victory for Al-Nassr against Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 tonight will help Cristiano Ronaldo and his team cut down their gap with second-placed Al-Hilal to just one point after their draw against Al-Khaleej on April 17. In this article, we shall take a look at whether Cristiano Ronaldo will play in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadsiah match. Al-Nassr 2-1 Al-Riyadh Saudi Pro League 2024–25: Cristiano Ronaldo's Brace Seals Victory For Stefano Pioli's Side.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in superb form this Saudi Pro League 2024-25 season. The 40-year-old has scored 23 goals so far and sits right at the top of the charts in the Saudi Pro League. He will be hungry for more goals and will look to add a few tonight against Al-Qadsiah. Ever since playing out a 2-2 draw against Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on March 8, Al-Nassr have registered four wins on the trot, their last one being against Al-Riyadh. The Knights of Najd will look to have a fifth straight win under their belt. Al-Nassr Head Coach Stefano Pioli Slams Cristiano Ronaldo's Critics Following Victory Against Al-Riyadh in Saudi Pro League 2024-25, Says 'What You Saw Today Was the Best Response'.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadsiah Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the biggest attractions in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 and fans flock to the stadiums to watch him show his magic on the football field despite being 40 years of age. Cristiano Ronaldo, in all likelihood, will play in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadsiah match and also would lead the attack for his side alongside Jhon Duran. The Portugal national football team star trained with the Al-Nassr squad and also boarded the flight to Dammam for this match.

Cristiano Ronaldo in Al-Nassr Training

Unless there's a late development, Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in Al-Nassr's starting XI against Al-Qadsiah. Al-Nassr would want their star man to fire all guns blazing as the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 title race heats up with every single match.

