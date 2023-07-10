On July 10, Al Nassr will take on third-tier Portuguese side Alverca in Albufeira in their first summer preseason match. Luis Castro's Al Nassr squad has been training in the Algarve since the start of July in preparation for the upcoming Saudi Pro League season, which begins on August 11. As Cristiano Ronaldo prepares for his first full season in the Middle East, the team will play four warm-up matches in Portugal. During the upcoming tour, Ronaldo's army of fans will be keeping track of the action as Al Nassr's team returns from break. Al-Nassr Pre-season Schedule: Check List of Matches to Be Played by Cristiano Ronaldo and His Team on Portugal and Japan Tour Along With King Salman Club Cup Fixtures

Will Cristiano Ronaldo be available for Al Nassr vs Alverca?

The 38-year-old has not yet been seen in Al Nassr's Algarve camp, despite appearing to be in top physical condition. After playing for Portugal in June's international window, Ronaldo was granted an extended summer break, and he will be eased back into match action this month. Al-Nassr Officially Announces the Signing of Croatian Midfielder Marcelo Brozovic From Inter Milan (See Pics)

Ronaldo is training at home in Portugal with the club's permission, and he is expected to come back to the team in the week of July 10 or the week following, according to local media. Al Nassr is trying to control his workload ahead of the new season, and a cameo appearance versus Rafa Benitez's Celta Vigo on July 17 will be considered.

He will very certainly go to Japan for the second round of the trip, where he will face PSG and this year's UCL Finalist Inter, as well as friendlies against Benfica and Celta Vigo in Portugal.

