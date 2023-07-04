Cristiano Ronaldo and his team would be raring to return back into action as his side Al-Nassr start their pre-season campaign. The club fell short of the Saudi Pro League title last season, which Al-Ittihad eventually won and this time, they would want to ensure that no stone is left unturned in their preparations. Ronaldo and his men would kick start their pre-season campaign with a tour of Portugal and then move on to Japan before heading back to the country for the King Salman Club Cup matches. Al-Nassr Officially Announces the Signing of Croatian Midfielder Marcelo Brozovic From Inter Milan (See Pics).

See Al-Nassr Pre-season Schedule Here

ALNASSR PRE-SEASON GAMES ⚽️ Starting from Portugal 🇵🇹 To @NSR_JAPAN_TOUR 🇯🇵 Then we head to Taif 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/LXDAv3xslH — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) July 3, 2023

