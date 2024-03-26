Cristiano Ronaldo will most likely return to play football in Slovenia vs Portugal international friendly match. It will be an away game for Portugal. In their last against Sweden, Portugal prevailed and won the match by a scoreline of 5-2. Ronaldo didn't feature in the match and was not even seen training with the squad before the match. Portugal eased off to the victory against Sweden but conceded a couple of goals. Ronaldo does play an important role in Portugal's squad. The 39-year-old is also set to play UEFA Euro 2024 tournament. ‘Eslovénia’, Cristiano Ronaldo and His Portugal Teammates Travel to Slovenia Ahead of International Friendly (Watch Video).

Ronaldo and his love for scoring goals and winning games is known by everyone. These friendly matches are of great significance because the Euro 2024 is coming up and it will be very important to take part in the tournament to play their best football in that way they can lift the trophy. Portugal was undefeated in the qualifiers stage of Euro 2024. They would like to carry that into the tournament.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Slovenia vs Portugal International Friendly?

Cristiano Ronaldo was seen training with the whole squad and is ready for the upcoming friendly against Slovenia. Ronaldo has even travelled with his team to reach the destination of the international friendly. Ronaldo was also interacting with the staff and coach of the Portugal national team during the training session. It will still need some confirmation from the player and staff to know more about Ronaldo's availability for the match. Jose Mourinho Waves the Chequered Flag As Jorge Martin Wins Portuguese GP and Does Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Siuuu’ Celebration While Riding His Motorbike (Watch Video).

We can see the goal-scoring machine live in action against Slovenia. The coach of Portugal is also happy with Ronaldo's role in the squad and so with all of that, there are very less chances of Ronaldo missing the match. It was not a great time for Al-Nassr as they lost a couple of important matches but Ronaldo will look forward to playing for the Portuguese national team.

