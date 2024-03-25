Yet another day and yet another star is influenced by the football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo. Irrespective of the field or sports people are heavily influenced by CR7 and do love him. One of the moments was recorded at the Portuguese GP when star football coach Jose Mourinho waved the chequered flag for the winner Jorge Martin who then went on to perform Ronaldo's iconic ‘Siuuu’ celebration while riding his bike. Jorge Martin is a Spanish Grand Prix motorcycle racer who races for Prima Pramac Racing. ‘A Familia’, Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Glimpse With Portugal National Football Team Ahead of International Friendly Against Slovenia (View Pic).

