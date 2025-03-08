After early exit from the Champions League 2024-25, Manchester City will be focusing on the Premier League. The defending champions struggled early in the competition but will look to finish the season on high note. Even with some injury crises and tougher fixtures, the Manchester City side is delivering results behind their depth. The talented squad led by Erling Haaland is currently in fourth position in the Premier League 2024-25 with 47 points from 27 matches. The gap between the leaders and Man city might be large, but the Cityzens are capable of bouncing back and make it a close contest. After Haaland’s recent absence from the FA cup fixture, fans are wondering about his availability for the League match against the Nottingham Forest side. Millwall Goalkeeper Liam Roberts’ Ban Doubled to Six Games for Kicking Crystal Palace Forward Jean-Philippe Mateta in Head in FA Cup 2024–25 Fifth Round Match.

To stay in contention for the ‘league title’ Pep Guardiola will opt to use his strongest lineup against Nottingham Forest despite having a strong record against minnows. With Phil Foden leading the line for the side in recent fixture, Haaland had plenty of rest and time to recover from the injury sustained late in February. Yet with possibility of making some adjustments and preparations for the later stages of the season, Pep Guardiola might be tempted to take some surprising decision. Here are possibilities of Erling Haaland featuring in the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 Match

Will Erling Haaland Play Tonight in Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 Match?

Playing in most of the games for the Manchester City side this season – including Champions League and FA Cup tie, Halland has netted 120 goals in 26 matches so far. Netting 100 goals in 105 matches highlights Haaland’s importance and efficiency for the ‘Blue side’ of Manchester. He would be handy again if he takes the field against the Nottingham Forest side. While Guardiola might look to shuffle his side to give chance to new players, Haaland should keep his place as ‘target man’. Erling Haaland As Cricketer! Manchester City Share Cricket Themed Post As Star Striker Completes Century of Goals for the Club.

After departure of Julian Alvarez, Haaland proved to be the focal point of Pep Guardiola’s system. The star has delivered in most pf the matches and will be eager to show his lethal side once again. Even if the side decides to sign a striker in the winter transfer window, it would be hard to replace the talisman from his position, and so he is expected to be part of Man City vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2025 01:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).