The Three Lions will be up against the bottom-placed Andorra national football team in their next FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match. This will be the fourth match for England and the fifth for Andorra in the Group K of FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. The last qualifier England national football team played was also against Andorra, on June 7. That England vs Andorra had ended 0-1 in favour of the Three Lions, with Harry Kane netting the lone goal in the 50th minute. Harry Kane Shares Video Chanting 'We Are the Champions' Alongside Bayern Munich Teammates As They Win Bundesliga 2024-25 Title (Watch Video).

The England vs Andorra FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match is organized to be held at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. If head coach Thomas Tuchel plays his cards right, this should be an easy win for the hosts, as they progress forward with the aim to seal a spot for their seventh consecutive World Cup. The England vs Andorra FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Saturday, September 6. Fans looking to know if last time's lone goal scorer against Andorra, Harry Kane will play this encounter at home, will get their answer below.

Will Harry Kane Play in England vs Andorra FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match?

England football team boss Thomas Tuchel has already revealed that Harry Kane will be playing in the England vs Andorra FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match. Kane is fully fit, training, and Tuchel is looking in no mood to alter the formation much. So, Harry Kane will be playing in the England vs Andorra FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Armenia vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

The English side is likely to have a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Harry Kane as the lone striker, right from the start. If the Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane manages to play the England vs Andorra FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match, he will have 108 caps for the nation, matching the record by Bobby Moore, and become a player with the joint fifth-highest appearances.

