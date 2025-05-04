After missing out on the Bundesliga title for a year, Bayern Munich return strong as they clinch the Bundesliga 2024-25 title. Bayern maintained a solid lead from the very beginning but Bayer Leverkusen dropping points against Freiburg sealed their title. Harry Kane, who won his first major title of career with Bayern Munich winning the Bundesliga title shared a video on social media where he was spotted celebrating with Eric Dier and other teammates and chanting 'we are the champions'. Fans loved it and made the video viral on social media. Harry Kane Wins First Major Trophy of Footballing Career As Bayern Munich Clinch Bundesliga 2024-25 Title Following Bayer Leverkusen's Draw Against Freiburg, Shares Silverware Emoji.

Harry Kane Shares Video Chanting 'We Are the Champions'

We are the Champions!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YYHC7k6ldU — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 4, 2025

