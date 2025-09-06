Will Cristiano Ronaldo play tonight in the Armenia vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match? This question might be buzzing around in the minds of football fans who want to see the star forward in action. Whenever the Portugal National Football Team plays, it is no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo is among the star attractions and fans will hope to see him not just feature for the former European champions but also potentially score as Roberto Martinez's men take on Armenia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers. Fact Check: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Are Married? Here’s the Truth As Pics With Misleading Claim Go Viral.

Portugal would be looking forward to getting their FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers campaign up and running with a victory against Armenia. The current Nations League champions are hot favourites to top Group F, which also comprises Hungary and Ireland, apart from Armenia. Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal next take on Hungary on September 10.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Armenia vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match?

Yes, in all probability, Cristiano Ronaldo will play tonight in the Armenia vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match. The Portugal star is a key part of Roberto Martinez's plans and will be part of the starting XI as well, unless there's any late injury or any other development. Cristiano Ronaldo also had joined training and was seen having a laugh with teammates as they prepared for the Armenia clash in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes the First Player in History to Score 100 Goals For Four Different Clubs, Achieves Feat After Scoring in Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi Super Cup 2025 Final.

Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal Training

Cristiano Ronaldo got off to a good start to the 2025-26 season, where he scored in Al-Nassr's campaign-opening 5-0 victory over Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League this year. Despite being 40 years of age, Cristiano Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down and remains one of the fittest athletes in modern-day football. Cristiano Ronaldo's last appearance for the Portugal National Football Team ended in glory as he helped the former European champions win the UEFA Nations League title with a victory over Spain in the final.

