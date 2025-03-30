It's time for some derby action in La Liga 2024-25, as two Catalonian Spanish top-tier sides FC Barcelona and Girona FC are set to lock horns at Barca's temporary home, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. The FC Barcelona vs Girona La Liga 2024-25 match will be played from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, March 30. Hosts FC Barcelona are in superb form, currently leading the league points table, with 63 points in 28 games. Opponent Girona FC are having 34 points from 28 games, currently trembling at the 13th spot on the table. Barca have scored the most number of goals in the league, 78, and a major chunk of those would be credited to the world-class attacking trio of Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski, and Raphinha. Lamine Yamal Stuns Spectators with Lionel Messi-Like Dribbles to Beat Opposition Defenders During Barcelona vs Alaves La Liga 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

The Cules have 20 wins, three draws, and five losses in their 28 matches. They started La Liga 2024-25 season with a bang, punishing every team with big scorelines, but after suffering from hiccups in the mid-season they were losing ground. Again they are back on track, again riding a solid form. They need a win here to maintain a better hold at the pole position, as arch-rivals Real Madrid stands right below them, with the same points from just a match more. Lamine Yamal, with his constant creations, and contributions has been one of the main architects of the Barca attack. He last scored a goal in the match before the last one, to help his club make a solid comeback against rivals Atletico Madrid.

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in the Barcelona vs Girona La Liga 2024-25 Match?

Lamine Yamal, the 17-year-old wonderkid is available to play in the FC Barcelona vs Girona La Liga 2024-25 match, as he is fully fit. The winger has been spotted training rigorously with the Barca squad and is expected to play in the match. Wojciech Szczesny Stars For FC Barcelona With Back-to-Back Saves as Hansi Flick’s Side Secure Top Spot in La Liga 2024-25 Standings With win Over Rayo Vallecano (Watch Video).

Head coach Hansi Flick's tactics have revolved around Lamine Yamal's attacking prowess. He has constantly been used to cater to attackers with assists, pre-assists, and numerous chance creations. Flick in all probabilities would make him start the match, in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Yamal in the right wing. Lewandowski, Fermin, and Raphinha might be the other starters in the attack.

