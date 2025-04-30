The last time FC Barcelona played a UEFA Champions League 2024-25 semi-final, was six years ago. The remarkable progress of the Cules wouldn't have been possible without their head coach Hansi Flick, who joined the camp this season, and their lethal attack comprising of Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, and Raphinha. And of course, the credits also go to their style of play, their teamwork, and young but prospectous midfielders. The FC Barcelona vs Inter Milan UCL 2024-25 semi-final first-leg match will be played from 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on May 1, at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona. FC Barcelona’s Vice President Rafa Yuste Slams La Liga Disciplinary Committee Over One-Game Ban for Kylian Mbappe After Horror Tackle vs Alaves.

FC Barcelona will be boiling with confidence, having beat arch-rivals Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey 2024-25 final match El Clasico. Barca were dominant in the entire game, having 22 shots with nine on target. This domination in attack wouldn't have been possible without Lamine Yamal, from the right wing he was a constant aid for the full 120 minutes. It will be very crucial for Barca to have Lamine Yamal in the FC Barcelona vs Inter Milan UCL 2024-25 semi-final first-leg match.

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in the Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Semi Final Match?

The 17-year-old wonder-kid Lamine Yamal is fully fit and actively training with the rest of the Barca squad. He has also been named in the squad for the FC Barcelona vs Inter Milan UCL 2024-25 semi-final first-leg match. So, the winger will be playing the match. FC Barcelona’s Fullback Alejandro Balde Suffers Distal Injury to Left Hamstring.

Hansi Flick would dare not to experiment with anything different in a crucial tie like the UCL semi-final. So, Lamine Yamal is expected to start like usual from the right-wing, in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Raphinha might be at the left.

