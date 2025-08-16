Barcelona will look to get their La Liga 2025-26 campaign off to a winning start when they take on Lamine Yamal in their first match. Hansi Flick's men had won the La Liga title last season, beating archrivals Real Madrid to the title. The Catalan giants were impressive last term and would look to carry on from where they had left off. As Barcelona take on Mallorca in their first match of La Liga 2025-26, fans might be wondering if Lamine Yamal will play or not and in this article, we shall take a look at just that. Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Lamine Yamal had a memorable 2024-25 season where he scored 18 goals and registered 25 assists across competitions. At just 18 years of age, Lamine Yamal has easily emerged as one of the favourites at Barcelona, with fans left in awe of his talent every time he is in action. At the Ballon d'Or awards last year, Lamine Yamal had won the Kopa Trophy and was nominated for the award once again this time around.

Will Lamine Yamal Play in Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga 2025–26 Match?

Lamine Yamal, in all likelihood, will play in the Mallorca vs Barcelona match in La Liga 2025-26. The Spanish youngster has established himself as a crucial member of Barcelona's set up and he would be part of the starting XI for the Catalan giants in their La Liga 2025-26 opener as well. Lamine Yamal was seen arriving with his Barcelona teammates in Mallorca and was greeted by fans. Lamine Yamal In Love Triangle? Star Barcelona Footballer 'Allegedly' Kissed Argentine Model Nicki Nicole After Unfollowing 'Ex' Cuban Singer Malu Trevejo.

Lamine Yamal Arrives in Mallorca

The culers got Lamine hyped! pic.twitter.com/f4VdcEW8TD — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 16, 2025

The 18-year-old is in good form as well. He had scored two fantastic goals in Barcelona's 5-0 win over Como in the Joan Gamper Trophy 2025 and he would look to continue his good form and help Barcelona clinch all three points on offer from this clash against Mallorca.

