Spanish football Lamine Yamal had a fantastic outing with Barcelona in the 2024-25 season. Featuring as one of the spearheads of the Spanish club, he won the La Liga and the Copa del Rey with Barcelona and also made it to the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League. He also shined in Internationals by featuring for Spain in the UEFA Nations League final. After a grueling season, he went on a break to enjoy vacations in the off-season before starting training for next season. This is where the controversies started to begin for him. The latest addition to the long list has been allegations of kissing 24-year-old Argentine model and 'unfollowing' a Cuban singer on Instagram. Viral Video Shows Dwarves Arriving at Lamine Yamal's 18th Birthday Party; Star Barcelona Footballer Continues to Be Under Scanner (Watch Video).

Lamine Yamal Allegedly Kissed Argentine Model

According to daily mail, just weeks after spending time with OnlyFans sensation Fati Vazquez on holiday in Italy, Yamal has been accused of moving on to another model. Rumours began to spread after Yamal shared a photo on social media with Argentine model and singer Nicki Nicole. Spanish gossip expert Javi Hoyos spiked the alleged romance, claiming they had kissed days after Yamal's controversial 18th birthday party.

What Did Javi Hoyos Say About Lamine Yamal 'Kissing' Nicki Nicole?

'This girl tells me that at Lamine Yamal's birthday party they didn't hook up, there was a lot of flirting, but a couple of weeks later, on July 24th, they did go to a club on the beach and they did kiss and left together at four in the morning,' Hoyos said. Hoyos then challenged Yamal and Nicole to confirm or deny his story. 'Nicki, Lamine, if you're together, make a gesture to me in the next video you publish, wink at us if something is happening,' he said in a video. Indeed, just moments later, Nicole recorded herself to the song 'The Boy Is Mine' and at the end of the clip shared on TikTok, she winked down the camera.

Malu Travejo's Comment Sparked 'Love Triangle' Controversy

It was not the end of the controversies. Malu Trevejo, a Cuban singer and internet personality with over 10million followers on Instagram, posted a comment beneath Hoyos' original post on the alleged relationship between Yamal and Nicole. 'Now I understand why he stopped following me out of nowhere now he d*es haha,' she wrote, in a message translated from Spanish. The comment made fans believe that Yamal was dating Malu but has now 'ghosted' her by unfollowing her and moved on to Nicole. Although, nothing was confirmed by Yamal or his entourage. Barcelona Reportedly 'Worried' About Lamine Yamal's Controversial Summer Vacation; Spanish Star Allegedly Under 'Bad Influence' of Neymar Jr As He Holidays With Senior OnlyFans Model.

Lamine Yamal and His Controversies in the Summer

These are latest additions to the long list of controversies that Lamine Yamal has had this season. According to reports, figures at Barcelona have become 'very worried' over Yamal after a summer marred by a string of high-profile controversies. Earlier, the Spanish government demanded an investigation into his 18th birthday party after Yamal came under fire for allegedly 'exploiting dwarves', while women with 'specific breast measurements' were reported to have been 'paid to attend'. raised eyebrows earlier in the summer after photos emerged of him spending time with Vazquez, an OnlyFans model and social media influencer. Vazquez, also a flight attendant, went on to defend the alleged relationship.

