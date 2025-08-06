Will Lionel Messi play tonight in the Inter Miami vs Pumas UNAM Leagues Cup 2025 match? This question might arise in the minds of fans as the Herons lock horns against the Liga MX side in their third match of the Leagues Cup 2025. Inter Miami have five points from two matches, with their last outing in the Leagues Cup 2025 being a victory on penalties against Necaxa. In this article, we shall take a look at whether Lionel Messi will play for Inter Miami against Pumas UNAM in the Leagues Cup 2025. Lionel Messi Suffers Hamstring Injury During Inter Miami’s Penalty Shootout Victory Over Necaxa in Leagues Cup 2025.

Lionel Messi had to be subbed off really early in the Inter Miami vs Necaxa Leagues Cup 2025 match owing to a muscle injury in his right leg and the Inter Miami fans would be sweating on his fitness big time. The Argentina star, needless to say, has made an impact for Inter Miami with his incredible form in the MLS 2025 (Major League Soccer) season, wherein he occupies the top spot in the list of highest goal-scorers jointly alongside Sam Surridge of Nashville SC. Lionel Messi Sustains Minor Muscle Injury in Right Leg, Confirms Inter Miami.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Pumas UNAM Leagues Cup 2025 Match?

Unfortunately for Inter Miami, Lionel Messi is all set to miss the Leagues Cup 2025 match against Pumas UNAM on Thursday, August 7. This was after the abovementioned injury he sustained during the Inter Miami vs Necaxa match and his absence is undoubtedly a massive blow for the Herons as they head into the final group clash in Phase One of the Leagues Cup 2025. That Lionel Messi would miss the Inter Miami vs Pumas UNAM match was confirmed by head coach Javier Mascherano.

Lionel Messi Absent from Inter Miami Training

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inter Miami CF (@intermiamicf)

However, he was hopeful of the fact that Lionel Messi would recover in quick time. Lionel Messi, as a result, was missing from Inter Miami's training prior to their match against Pumas UNAM. Inter Miami had a Lionel Messi injury update, which stated that the Argentine had medical tests to determine the extent of his muscle injury.

