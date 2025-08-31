Inter Miami CF clinched a 3-1 victory in the Leagues Cup 2025 semi-final, and it couldn't have been possible without the brace from their biggest star Lionel Messi. Now the Herons are back to play the all-important grand finale against Seattle Sounders FC. After a 2-0 win over the LA Galaxy, the Seattle Sounders had entered the final. The Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders Leagues Cup 2025 final match is scheduled to be played at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Inter Miami 3-1 Orlando City, Leagues Cup 2025: Lionel Messi Scores Brace As The Herons Secure Ticket To Final.

The title deciding Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders high-voltage clash will be played on Monday, September 1. The Leagues Cup 2025 final match is organized to start at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The semi-final match against Orlando City, which ended 3-1, saw Lionel Messi score a brace, with the first one coming at the 77th minute, coming from a penalty to equalize the one-goal deficit. The second was a stunner in the 88th minute to take the lead. Telasco Segovia scored a goal in injury time (90+1 minutes) to seal the deal. Marco Pašalić had scored the only goal for Orlando City in 45+1 minutes, while they were down to 10 men after 75 minutes, with David Brekalo getting sent off.

Will Lionel Messi Play in Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders Leagues Cup 2025 Final Match?

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is fully fit and has been spotted actively training with the rest of the squad ahead of the Leagues Cup 2025 final match. So, the 38-year-old Lionel Messi is expected to play in the Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders Leagues Cup 2025 final match. Lionel Messi in India! Argentina National Football Team Set To Play Friendly Match in Kerala in November 2025.

In a title decider like this one, Inter Miami CF head coach Javier Mascherano can ill-afford to bench the GOAT Lionel Messi. Leo Messi is expected to start from his usual right-wing position, in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

