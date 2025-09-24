All eyes will be on Lionel Messi as Inter Miami take the field against New York City FC in the MLS 2025 (Major League Soccer). The Herons have gained momentum of late with back-to-back victories in the MLS, coming against Seattle Sounders and DC United. Javier Mascherano's men will look to continue their good form as they travel to Citi Field in New York City. But will Lionel Messi play tonight in the New York City vs Inter Miami match in MLS 2025? Read below to find out the answer to that question. Lionel Messi Led Argentina National Football Team To Face Australia in Kochi in November 2025.

Inter Miami are fifth in the MLS 2025 points table with 52 points from 28 matches and a victory in this match against New York City FC will take their tally to 55, which could see the Herons move to third place in the Eastern Conference standings. Inter Miami will be desperate to continue their winning run and a victory or a draw against New York City FC will help the Herons seal a spot in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in New York City vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Match?

Now, the answer that everyone is waiting for. Yes, Lionel Messi is set to play tonight in the New York City vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 match at Citi Field. Lionel Messi, as a matter of fact, would be part of Inter Miami's starting XI against New York City FC in this MLS 2025 match. The Argentina star took part in a training session with his Inter Miami teammates, a picture of which was shared by the club on social media. MLS 2025: Lionel Messi Scores Brace, Tadeo Allende on Target As Inter Miami Edge DC United 3–2 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Lionel Messi in Inter Miami Training

Listos para lo que se viene ⏳💥 pic.twitter.com/sHgFk5jIzv — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) September 23, 2025

The 38-year-old has been in top form for Inter Miami in the MLS 2025 season. Lionel Messi has so far scored 22 goals in as many matches and also registered 12 assists. Lionel Messi, in Inter Miami's last match in MLS 2025, scored two goals and registered an assist to help his side beat DC United 3-2.

