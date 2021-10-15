Lionel Messi is yet to reach his stride in a PSG jersey as the Argentina skipper is still in search of his first league goal for the Parisian outfit. The 34-year-old has represented Paris Saint Germain, three times in Ligue 1 this season, playing the entire 90 minutes once during a defeat to Rennes, before the international break. PSG face Angers in their next game and the Argentine is expected to be unavailable for selection. Lautaro Martinez Strikes As Argentina Extend Unbeaten Run.

Since his arrival in the summer, Lionel Messi has played for PSG just five times in all competitions but has opened his account for the Parisians, scoring in a 2-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League. However, the 34-year-old is yet to get on the scoresheet in the league and will be aiming to end his goal-drought as quickly as possible. PSG vs Angers, Ligue 1 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in PSG vs Angers, Ligue 1 2021-22 Clash?

Lionel Messi is once again set to be unavailable for Paris Saint Germain due to his international commitments. The Argentine has played just five games so far for the Parisians in all competitions is likely to be unavailable for the Angers clash as well.

The 34-year-old was recently involved in Argentina’s World Cup qualifier against Peru, which concluded on early Friday morning. Due to the ongoing CONMEBOL matches, Lionel Messi will be among several South American stars who will be unavailable for selection for PSG in their latest Ligue 1 encounter as they will not be able to return on time.

‘The different federations and FIFA all need to come together so that this type of situation doesn't happen again,’ said PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino ahead of Angers encounter. ‘I am not looking for excuses. We have a big squad and it gives a chance to other players,’ he added.

PSG will be without the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, Leandro Paredes and Angel di Maria for the encounter. However, the Parisians will have the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Marco Veratti and Gianluigi Donnarumma to count on.

