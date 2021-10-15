Paris Saint Germain will take on SCO Angers in the latest round of Ligue 1 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France on October 15, 2021 (late Friday night). Both teams have made great starts to the season and are in the top end of the points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for PSG vs Angers, Ligue 1 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Will Sergio Ramos Play Tonight in PSG vs Angers 2021-22 Ligue 1 Clash?

Paris Saint Germain will be without a number of key players as their South American stars will be unavailable due to international commitments but they can count on European heavyweights. PSG suffered their first league defeat before the international break and will be aiming to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, Angers have been the breakout team in Ligue 1this season and currently sit fourth. And with PSG without a number of key starters, Angers will hope to cause an upset.

When is for PSG vs Angers, Ligue 1 2021-22 Season Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

PSG vs Angers match in Ligue 1 will be played at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France on October 16, 2021 (Saturday). The league clash has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

PSG vs Angers, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Angers Ligue 1 match live on their television sets through Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcasters of Ligue 1 2021-22 matches in India.

PSG vs Angers, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Streaming Online in India

Football fans in India can also live stream the PSG vs Angers Ligue 1 2021-22 match on the Voot app and website. JioTV would also provide live streaming of this match in India. Fans can also catch updates of PSG vs Angers football match on social media.

