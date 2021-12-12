Paris Saint Germain will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they take on AS Monaco in the latest round of Ligue 1 2021-22 fixtures. The Parisians enjoy a healthy lead at the top of the points table but have misfired in the league in recent weeks, drawing their last two games. Mauricio Pochettino will hope that his team can end this run and to do so they will need star man Lionel Messi to be in top form, despite having an underwhelming domestic campaign. Kylian Mbappe Snubs Cristiano Ronaldo, Labels Lionel Messi as ‘The Best’.

Since his arrival to Paris Saint Germain, Lionel Messi has had a mixed season so far as the Argentine has produced the goods at the continental level, netting five times in five UCL games but has underperformed in the league, scoring just once until now. In addition, the 34-year-old has struggled with injuries which has seen his game time being limited for the Parisians to an extend where Pochettino has opted to sub out the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner in order to keep him fresh. Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe's Brace Leads PSG To 4-1 Win Club Brugge in UCL 2021-22.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in PSG vs Monaco, Ligue 1 2021-22 Clash?

Lionel Messi’s fitness has been a huge issue since his arrival at PSG but the Argentine is starting to put a string of games under his belt for his new club in recent weeks and is slowly becoming a valuable player for Mauricio Pochettino.

Heading into this fixture, PSG have a number of injury issues to deal with as they will be without the likes of Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos and Nuno Mendes. Neymar Jr also continues to remain unavailable as he is in rehabilitation, which could mean that Lionel Messi is again tipped to start, partnering with Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria.

Despite his poor domestic form, Lionel Messi comes into this game on the back of a brace in the Champions League and will be aiming to add to his Ligue 1 goal tally. Monaco have been inconsistent this season but will provide a stern test to the Parisians.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2021 09:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).