Defending FIFA World Cup champions Argentina national football team are about to lock horns with South American giants Uruguay national football team in their next FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match. The Uruguay vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be played from 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 22, at the Estadio Centenario in Uruguay. While Lionel Messi-led Argentina are leading the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers points table, the hosts of the game, Uruguay are also not far behind, ranking third. Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo Planning For Baby Girl? Argentine Superstar’s Wife Responds to News of Fourth Child.

Argentina football team have won eight games, lost three, and drew one of the 12 matches they played in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers so far. Uruguay on the other hand have won five, drew five, and lost two. Games of Argentina are always star-studded, be it seasoned legends or prolific youngsters. But, one name stands above all the rest, it's none other than the legend Lionel Messi, who is the nation's all-time highest goal scorer and captain who led them to their third World Cup title. Before playing the last two matches for his club, Leo Messi missed some as he was dealing with fatigue. So, the question over his availability for the Uruguay vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match does rise.

Will Lionel Messi Play in Uruguay vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match?

Lionel Messi is not a part of the Argentine side set to play in the Uruguay vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match, as he has suffered an an adductor injury in the last club game he played against Atlanta United. So, LM10 won't play in the match. Uruguay vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Live Streaming and Match Time in IST: How To Watch Free Live Telecast of URU vs ARG on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?.

The World Cup-winning head coach Lionel Scaloni will find it tough to field anyone to replace Messi in the Uruguay vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match, as there are no replacements known for the former FC Barcelona great. However, the side might field Gonzalo to fill his spot for the match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2025 05:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).