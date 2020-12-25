Breaking records seems to be a regular business for Cristiano Ronaldo. Ever since he missed out on the Ballon d'Or last year to Lionel Messi, Ronaldo came back with extreme zest and broke furthermore records this year. There were a few occasions where Ronaldo did not look up to the mark, most of the times it was Ronaldo who managed to grab the headlines with his headers and goals consistently. He was also touted to be one of the key players for Juventus winning the Serie A 2019-20 title. His partnership with Paulo Dybala was praised by Maurizio Sarri, the former Juventus boss. Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Christmas 2020 With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and Children, Wishes Fans on the Occasion (View Post).

Ronaldo consistently bagged headlines for the records being broken. Portugal star has been the talk of the town. If one were, to sum up, Ronaldo's stint in 2020, he had broken five major records during the year. As we are just a few days away from 2020 to come to an end, we look back at how the year fared for CR7.

Fastest player to score 50 Serie A goals

Cristiano Ronaldo might have not been a recipient of the Golden Boot Award, Ronaldo scored 50 goals in just 61 games. With this, CR7 broke the record of Andriy Shevchenko, who achieved it in 68 games for AC Milan.

First player to score 50+ goals in the Serie A, La Liga and Premier League

After scoring 50 goals in the Serie A, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 50-plus goals in three European Leagues i.e. Serie A, La Liga and Premier League.

First Portugal player to score a hat-trick in Serie A

In the last season, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick against Cagliari, he became the first Portugal player to net three goals in one game. Ronaldo is only the second player to score a hat-trick in Serie A, La Liga and Premier League.

Most goals in a single season for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo also scored 37 goals in the last season and became the first player to net more than 31 goals for the Bianconeri. With this, he shattered Felice Borel's record of 31 records in one season.

Team Juventus as of now might be facing a tough time in the Serie A 2020-21, but Ronaldo fans will be hoping for the team to make a stunning comeback after the winter break. And praying Ronaldo has a wonderful 2021.

