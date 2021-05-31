Zinedine Zidane has been one of the top trends on social media ever since he has quit Real Madrid. There have been many reports which have cited various reasons for his exit. Now, Zidane has published a letter to explain his reasons for the exit. In the letter, Zidane said that neither was he tired of coaching nor is he jumping overboard. "I’m leaving because I feel the club no longer has the faith in me I need, nor the support to build something in the medium or long term," he said in the statement. Zinedine Zidane Reportedly Steps Down As a Manager of Real Madrid.

He further said that the club did not help him in building any new project. Zidane also emphasised the fact that he was well aware of the fact that he had to leave if he didn't win but they forgot that Zidane has achieved everything. Zidane opined that he was quite hurt when he read in the press about him getting sacked after losing the next game. The open letter was shared on social media by many fans of Real Madrid.

Check out the tweets below:

🚨🚨 Zinedine Zidane's open letter to Real Madrid. [A THREAD] Zidane: “I left, but I never jumped off the boat and never tired of training. In May 2018 I left because after two and a half years of victories and so many titles I felt the team needed a new speech to stay on top.” pic.twitter.com/kTMkLq4WyR — Los Blancos Live (@LosBlancos_Live) May 31, 2021

If one may recall, Zidane had won the Champions League and a couple of La Liga titles during his tenure with Real Madrid. Players like Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos had paid tributes to the former Real Madrid manager.

