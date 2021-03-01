Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s much-awaited return to Manchester United might not happen after the AC Milan forward picked up an injury in the Serie A 2020-21 clash against AS Roma during the weekend. The 38-year-old is now in danger of missing both legs of the Europa League encounter against his former team after he was forced off in the 2-1 win over the side from Rome due to a thigh issue. Manchester United Fans React After Europa League 2020–21 Last 16 Draw Against AC Milan Confirms Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Return to Old Trafford.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was subbed off in the 56th minute of the game at Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening, leaving Milan sweating on the fitness of their star striker who has been essential to their bids for both domestic and European silverware. The 39-year-old has scored 16 goals in 21 appearances in all competitions this season.

Zlatan Injured!

BREAKING: Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to miss both of Milan's Europa League matches against Manchester United after sustaining an adductor injury 🤕 pic.twitter.com/jAAVYM7jx6 — Goal (@goal) March 1, 2021

The Swedish forward underwent tests after coming off during the 2-1 victory in Rome, with those confirming that he is suffering from an adductor issue. Early reports indicate that he will be out for three weeks which will see him miss the first leg of the tie against Manchester United with his participation in the reverse fixture also under doubt.

It is understood that the Swedish striker’s situation will once again be evaluated after 10 days which will give a much clearer indication of whether the 39-year-old will be fit for the clash against Manchester United or not. He is set to miss Serie A matches against Udinese and Verona, which come before Milan's trip to Old Trafford for the first leg.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a short spell at Manchester United and was one of the star performers at the club. The former Swedish international during his short spell at Old Trafford led the club to Community Shield, EFL Cup and Europa League triumphs.

