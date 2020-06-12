Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who joined AC Milan in January this year in a bid to take the team back into Europe, is seemingly not happy with the club hierarchy. It was reported that the Swedish striker had a heated confrontation with current Milan chief Ivan Gazidis during a training session, in which he slammed them for being distant from the players. However, unhappy with the current management, Zlatan could link-up with former Milan chief Silvio Berlusconi. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reportedly Has Heated Confrontation With AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis.

Berlusconi took over AC Milan back in 1986 when the club was on the verge of bankruptcy and established them as one of the dominant forces in world football, winning 29 major honours. But since selling the club three years ago, he has been critical of the new owners and in the meantime has taken charge of his hometown club Monza. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Disappointed With Dicey Hierarchy at AC Milan After Zvonimir Boban Sacking, Could Leave Serie A Club.

Berlusconi’s impact at his new team was imminent as he guided AC Monza to their first Serie B promotion in 20 years, in a campaign which saw them crowned Group A champions by a 16-point margin. And now the 83-year-old is looking to bring in some big-name reinforcements for next season which includes the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Kaka and Mario Balotelli.

While speaking with Telelombardia, Berlusconi said ‘We are thinking of four or five reinforcements. I am very optimistic that we can also win the Serie B championship and Kaka may be one of them.’ When asked about the possibility of signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic the 83-year-old said ‘It was a goal for us and, for non-sporting reasons, we had to give up. But you should never say never. We will keep trying.’

Several reports suggest that AC Monza are also looking to acquire Mario Balotelli’s services who will be available for free in the summer. The former Milan and Manchester City striker’s contract with Serie A side Brescia was recently terminated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).