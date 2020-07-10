Sochi, July 10: The organisers of Russian Grand Prix on Friday stated they are 'preparing meticulously' to host the Formula 1 race this season with fans in the stands.

The governing body had earlier announced that Russian GP will go ahead as per its original schedule on September 27 in Sochi and it will be the 10th race on the calendar.

"Together with the Government of the Russian Federation and the championship management, we have made every effort to make the Russian Grand Prix happen this year," Alexey Titov, CEO of Sochi F1 promoter Rosgonki, said in a statement as per autosport.com.

"This will be an incredible festival for the widest audience possible. Eventful days in Russia's resort capital await all the Sochi Autodrom guests.

"The event attendance remains at a good level year on year, and we are confident that the difficulties of this year will not become a special obstacle for motorsport fans.

"We are meticulously preparing to receive spectators safely and looking forward to seeing everyone in the Olympic Park."

If it goes ahead as per plans, they could become the first race of the season to have fans in the stands. Earlier this week, Spielberg in Austria hosted the first race of the season behind closed doors and the subsequent races leading up to Russia GP are expected to be without spectators as well.

