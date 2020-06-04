George Floyd Death: From Roger Federer, Paul Pogba to Chris Gayle, Here's How Sports Fraternity Reacted to #BlackLivesMatter Protests and Racial Discrimination Movement!

Roger Federer, Chris Gayle and Paul Pogba (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The world is outraged over the killing of George Floyd on May 25, while being under police custody. Protests have broken down all over the United States of America as people seek justice for the act of racial discrimination. During these times, sports stars such as Michael Jordan, Coco Gauff, Serena Williams, Jadon Sancho, LeBron James, Chris Gayle and many others have decided to take a stand to stand and join the Black Lives Matter movement. Coco Gauff Replies to Roger Federer's Black Lives Matter Protests, Netizens Divided Over Her Response!

The outrage was triggered across the USA and eventually the world, following the death of an African American man named George Floyd in Minneapolis. The 46-year-old lost his life after being pinned to the ground while Officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for several minutes. In the video, Floyd could be seen gasping for air and repeatedly uttering the words ‘I can’t breathe’. George Floyd Death: FIFA Urges FAs to Use ‘Common Sense’ While Sanctioning Players Over in Game Protests.

Several sports stars from various sporting fields have come together and raised their voice against racial injustice via social media.

Coco Gauff

The 16-year-old tennis sensation took a stand against racial discrimination by posting a video with her hands up in the air while asking the question 'Am I Next?'

Francis Tiafoe

The 22-year-old American tennis player started the 'Racquets Down, Hands Up' campaign, to take a stand against racial discrimination.

Enough is enough Check my Instagram for full vid. @bigfoe1998 let’s keep spreading this awareness y’all. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/WMUAWTPWBY — Frances Tiafoe (@FTiafoe) May 31, 2020

Serena Williams

The tennis star shared a video with the caption 'Don’t pretend there’s not a problem in America.'

Roger Federer

The Swiss tennis star posted a black square to express his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Rafael Nadal

Similar to Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal also posted a black square to support the movement against racial indiscrimination.

Chris Gayle

The West Indian cricketer took to social media to post an emotional message and reveal that he too has been a victim of racial abuse

Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund Star Jadon Sancho displayed solidarity towards George Floyd by displaying a shirt with the message 'Justice for George Floyd'

First professional hat trick 🙏🏼. A bittersweet moment personally as there are more important things going on in the world today that we must address and help make a change. We have to come together as one & fight for justice. We are stronger together! ❤️ #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ntOtwOySCO — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) May 31, 2020

Weston McKennie

Schalke star Weston McKennie wore a white armband with the words 'Justice for George' written on it.

To be able to use my platform to bring attention to a problem that has been going on to long feels good!!! We have to stand up for what we believe in and I believe that it is time that we are heard! #justiceforgeorgefloyd #saynotoracism pic.twitter.com/TRB1AGm0Qx — Weston McKennie (@WMckennie) May 30, 2020

Michael Jordan

The Chicah]go Bulls released a statement and said that he is deeply saddened and plain angry and stands with the people who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence towards the people of colour in the country.

LeBron James

LeBron James took to Twitter and just asked one simple question 'Why Doesn't America Loves US?'

Lewis Hamilton

The F1 star took to social media and said that time has come for all of this injustice must stop

Paul Pogba

Manchester Unites star Paul Pogba took to his Instagram to post an emotional message as he wrote 'This has to stop, once and for all'.