George Russell Takes a Dig at Lewis Hamilton, Says ‘You Look Like a Hero at the End’

With the delayed start of the Grand Prix Season 2020, the F-1 drivers have no other option than to depend on stimulators. Virtual Grand Prix was an ideal option which replaced the actual race and George Russell won the game thrice in a row and sat on the leader board. He might have not done too well on the actual track but proved his prowess on the stimulator. Post this, the Williams- Mercedes F1 racer has taken a dig at Lewis Hamilton and said spoke about how players come up with an excuse about tires being worn away after they win the matches. Lewis Hamilton Shrugs Off Criticism After Missing Out on British Pole.

If one may recall, Lewis Hamilton had that for his statement about his tires giving away during the Monaco Grand Prix in 2019. The Mercedes driver went to start the race by leading the same, but as the match proceeded, the tires of his car started wearing out. Hamilton was losing a grip on the race, however, he managed his tires efficiently in the rest of the game and emerged as a winner. Hamilton went on to beat Max Verstappen. Now during the virtual game, George Russell sounded worried about his tires wearing away and he was quizzed about the same.

Russell said, “I thought that’s what people do when they win! You’ve got to pretend the tires are going away and you look like a hero at the end!” Now that was quite a jibe at Hamilton. We are waiting for the six-time champion to react to this statement.