Born on August 29, 1989, Heena Sidhu has been one of the most prolific shooters of India. Sidhu became the first Indian pistol shooter to win a gold medal in an ISSF World Cup finals when she won the 10-metre air pistol event. This happened in 2013 and then in the following year, here was another record waiting for the Indian shooter. In 2014, Sidhu was the World record holder in the 10-metre air pistol event with a final score of 203.8. As the ace shooter turns 3, let’s have a look at five quick facts about Heena Sidhu. TikTok Ban in India: Internet Will Be a Happier Place Without TikTok, Says Heena Sidhu.

For Heena, shooting runs in her blood as her father was a national shooter and her brother also pursues the same sport. Sidhu's uncle is a gunsmith and gun customiser.

Heena Sindhu started shooting in 2006 and this is when she started participating in the Junior and senior teams. She was a member of Patiala Club. Sidhu started shooting to support her admission in the dental college.

Apart from shooting, she is also a great student and has a Bachelor degree in dental surgery. Heena pursued her degree from Gyan Sagar Dental College in Patiala

On February 7 2013, Sidhu married Ronak Pandit, also a pistol shooter. Her husband also acts as her coach.

She is also a recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Award which was bestowed to her in 2014.

For now, that's all we have in this article.

