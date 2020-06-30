New Delhi, June 30: Two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Heena Sidhu on Tuesday hailed the banning of the video-sharing social networking app TikTok. It was one of the 59 Chinese apps that the Indian government banned on Monday due to security concerns. "I'm so happy that tiktok is gone. With the hate videos and animal abuse videos that I have been coming across being posted on tiktok... I am so happy. Internet will be a happier place without tiktok!!!" Sidhu tweeted on Tuesday.

"It's not gone yet but I hope the govt follows through. The responsibility lies with the developers for allowing such content to become not just visible but viral. Unless they change their norms for content uploading this app shouldn't have a place in our lives." TikTok Ban in India: Ravi Ashwin Takes Sly Dig At David Warner After Government Bans Video-Sharing App and 58 More Chinese Apps in The Country.

The government on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps over national security concerns as India-China bilateral relations remain strained after the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese PLA troops in eastern Ladakh.

Other Chinese apps in the banned list are Club Factory, SHAREit, Likee, Mi Video Call (Xiaomi), Weibo, Baidu, Bigo Live and others. TikTok on Tuesday said it is in the process of complying with the Indian government order to ban 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, and is not sharing any data of Indian users with the Chinese government.

