Hockey India to Conduct Online Courses Amid Lockdown

Hockey ( Representational image, Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, May 10: Hockey India (HI) announced on Sunday that it will be organising the FIH Academy-Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' Coaching Course online for Indian coaches amid the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The sessions will be conducted by FIH Educators over Microsoft Teams.

A total of 9 candidates have enrolled for the course, which will be held between May 11 to 15. Each candidate's competency will be assessed and will be awarded an FIH Level '1' Coach Certificate at the end of the course. Only the persons, who are holding a Hockey India Level '2' Coach Certification, are eligible to attend the course.

"Conducting the FIH Academy - Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' Coaching Course online is a fabulous initiative by Hockey India and FIH. The Indian Coaches can utilize their time productively and pick up important skills. The Coaching Courses have been brilliantly organized in the past and I am sure that the FIH Academy - Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' Coaching Course online will help in a long way to better the Indian Coaches which would ultimately lead to better results on the field," said Hockey India President Mohammed Mushtaque Ahmad.

Hockey India said that the course will provide candidates with the opportunity to study and be assessed on their coaching theoretical knowledge.