The undefeated India Women's National Hockey Team is all set to collide with the China Women's National Hockey Team. Both teams have been brilliant throughout the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024. India women's hockey team did not lose a single game in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 and now they are up against China in the final. China on the other hand managed to win four out of five Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 matches. In their last outing against one another, India was the better side after winning the match by a scoreline of 3-0. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India National Hockey Team Advances to Final With 2–0 Victory Over Japan.

Deepika Kumari, Salima Tete and Sangit Kumari scored a goal each and led India to an easy win over China. This time around the stakes will be very high as it Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match. In the top goalscorers list, there are four Indian players out of the five. Deepika Kumari has scored a total of 10 goals in six matches. Followed by China's Tan Jinzhuang who has scored seven goals as of now. This will be an electrifying contest and the hosts will have an advantage due to their home conditions.

When is India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Indian women's national hockey team will take on the China women's national hockey team in the final of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Wednesday, November 20. The India vs China women's hockey match will be played at Rajgir Hockey Stadium, Bihar and it starts at 04:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final Match on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in India. Fans in India can watch the India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. DD Sports will also provide a live telecast of the India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match. For the India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 online viewing option, read below. Hockey India Names Amir Ali-Led 20-Man Squad for Junior Asia Cup 2024.

How to Watch India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Match Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Sports Network, is set to provide free live streaming online of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 events. Fans looking to watch the India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match live streaming online can watch it on the SonyLIV app and website for a subscription fee.

