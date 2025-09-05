The India Women's National Hockey Team registered an emphatic 11-0 victory over Thailand in their first match of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 on Friday, September 5. Mumtaz Khan scored India's first goal in the seventh minute before Sangita Kumar doubled that lead three minutes later. Navneet Kaur and Laremsiami were the next ones to score and they found the back of the net within a space of just two minutes. Udita added India's fifth goal with the Salima Tete-led side leading 5-0 at half-time. After the break, Beauty Dungdung (45') and Suman Devi (54') got their names on the scoresheet before Udita (52')added her second and India's eighth goal of the match. India piled more misery on the Thailand Women's National Hockey Team with a ninth goal, which was scored by Beauty Dundung (54') and Sharmila Devi (57'), then made it to double digits, with India's 10th goal. Rutuja Pisal added her first goal in the final minute of the match to round off the victory. Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Date, Time in IST of Asian Hockey Competition in China.

India Women's National Hockey Team Beats Thailand Women's National Hockey Team

NO STOPPING THEM! 😤 Rutuja Pisal with a goal in the final minute of the match. The Indian team with a statement win!!! 🇮🇳 11-0 🇹🇭#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #WomensAsiaCup2025 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 5, 2025

