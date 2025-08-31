India vs Japan, Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The India Men's National Hockey Team would look to continue their good form when they take on Japan in their second match of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025. Harmanpreet Singh and his men had an emphatic start to their campaign in the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 campaign when they defeated China 4-3. While Harmanpreet Singh netted a sensational hat-trick, Jugraj Singh added another as the hosts brought joy to the home fans in Rajgir. After a winning start, the India Men's National Hockey Team will look to repeat such a performance when they take on Japan. India National Hockey Team Secures 4-3 Victory Over China in Opening Encounter of Asia Cup 2025; Harmanpreet Singh's Drag Flick Helps His Men Clinch Narrow Victory/

Japan too like India, had a winning start to their journey at the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025. Led by Raiki Fujishima, the Japan Men's National Hockey Team pulled off a sensational 7-0 victory over Kazakhstan in their first match of the tournament and would be confident of their abilities come the clash against India.

India vs Japan Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Details

Match India vs Japan, Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Date Sunday, August 31 Time 3:00 PM Venue Rajgir Hockey Stadium, Bihar Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1 (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is India vs Japan Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Men's National Hockey Team will lock horns with the Japan Men's National Hockey Team in their second match of Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, August 31. The India vs Japan match is set to be played at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar and it starts at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Bihar CM Unveils Mascot ‘Chand’ and Trophy Ahead of 12th Edition of Men’s Tournament.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Japan Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025. Fans can watch India vs Japan Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. For the India vs Japan Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs Japan Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online. Fans in India can watch the India vs Japan Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but after purchasing a subscription.

