India vs Singapore, Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The India Women's National Hockey Team would be back in action against the Singapore Women's National Hockey Team in the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025. The Salima Tete-led side had earlier started their campaign with an emphatic 11-0 victory over Thailand but managed to play out a 2-2 draw against defending champions Japan. The India Women's National Hockey Team would aim at securing a spot in the Super 4s stage. Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India Women’s Hockey Team Kickstarts Campaign With Thumping 11–0 Win Over Thailand.

The Singapore Women's National Hockey Team, on the other hand, had suffered a 1-2 defeat to the Thailand Women's National Hockey Team in their last match and would be gunning to bounce back. This was a second consecutive loss for Singapore after they were handed a 0-9 defeat by the defending champions Japan in their first match of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025. India Women’s National Hockey Team Secures 2–2 Draw Against Japan Women in Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025; Rutuja Pisal and Navneet Kaur’s Goal Save IND-W From Defeat.

India vs Singapore Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Details

Match India vs Singapore, Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Date Monday, September 8 Time 12:00 PM IST Venue Gongshu Canal Sports Park Hockey Field, Huangzhou Live Streaming, Telecast Details Watch.Hockey (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is India vs Singapore Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Women's National Hockey Team will square off against the Singapore Women's National Hockey Team in their last Pool B match of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 on Monday, September 8. The India vs Singapore match is set to be played at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Hockey Field, Huangzhou and it will start at 12:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Date, Time in IST of Asian Hockey Competition in China.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Singapore Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the India vs Singapore Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India won't find the India vs Japan Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For India vs Singapore Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs Singapore Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match?

Watch.Hockey is the official streaming partner of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025. Fans in India will hence be able to watch India vs Singapore live streaming online on the Watch.Hockey platform. But the India vs Singapore hockey live streaming won't be available for free and fans will need a subscription for the same.

