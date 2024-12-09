The ninth edition of the Women's Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2024 will be held between December 7 and December 15 in Oman, succeeding the highly successful Men's edition, which India won for the second time in a row. A total of ten nations will be in action to win the coveted title, which India are the defending champions won in the 2023 edition in Japan. All Women's Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2024 matches will be played at Hockey Oman Stadium in Muscat, Oman, where the teams will be divided into two pools — Pool A and Pool B. Jyoti Singh To Lead 20-Member Indian Hockey Team in Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2024.

Out of the ten teams, five qualified as highest-ranked nations in the Women's 2023 Junior Asia Cups, while the remaining five qualified via playing Women's Junior AHF Cup 2024. Apart from defending champions India, China, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, Japan, South Korea, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka are participating in the prestigious competition. The top two teams from each Pool A and Pool B will qualify for the semi-finals and then move on to the final, which will take place on December 15. The top two teams from each group will also get direct qualification into the Women's Junior World Cup 2025. Upbeat Indian National Hockey Team Leaves for Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2024.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 in India?

Unfortunately, for hockey fans in India, a TV telecast of the ongoing Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 for live viewing will not be available due to a lack of an official broadcaster.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming of Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 in India?

However, Indian hockey fans can find multiple live streaming viewing options for Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024. Online viewing options for Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 can be found on the Hockey India App, Prasar Bharti Sports, and HOCKEYOMANOFFIC YouTube channels.

