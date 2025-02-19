IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India National Cricket Team locks horns with Bangladesh National Cricket Team in the second match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Both India and Bangladesh are part of Group A with New Zealand and Pakistan the other two teams. The IND vs BAN CT 2025 match 2 takes place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 20. The IND vs BAN CT 2025 match has a start time of 02:30 PM as per local time and IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the IND vs BAN ODI on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of India National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team. India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy Match Results, Top Scorers and Wicket-Takers Ahead of IND vs PAK Cricket Match In CT 2025.

India are one of the favourites to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 or at least make it to the final of the tournament, especially after defeating England 3-0 at home in the recently concluded ODI series. Meanwhile, in the IND vs BAN Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have picked four players from Pakistan and five from the New Zealand cricket team to complete our Dream11 fantasy playing XI. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Shubman Gill, Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs and Other Young Batters To Watch Out for in Ninth Edition of Eight-Nation Tournament.

IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) and KL Rahul (IND).

Batters: Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Shubman Gill (IND) and Shreyas Iyer (IND).

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (IND), Mehidy Hasan (BAN) and Ravindra Jadeja (IND).

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav (IND) and Arshdeep Singh (IND).

IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Shubman Gill (c), Mehidy Hasan (vc).

IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN), KL Rahul (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Shubman Gill (IND), Shreyas Iyer (IND), Hardik Pandya (IND), Mehidy Hasan (BAN), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Kuldeep Yadav (IND) and Arshdeep Singh (IND).

