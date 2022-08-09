India had a sensational outing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as they ended the quadrennial showpiece with 61 medals, their fifth highest in the history of the competition. Out of the 61 medals, 23 were bronze and many of them were won by athletes making their mark in the Games for the very first time. We take a look at the bronze medal winners from India at Commonwealth Games 2022. Is Birmingham 2022 CWG With 61 Medals India's Best Performance? Check Full Table To Know.
Wrestling was a sport that India have generally dominated at the Commonwealth Games and this year was no different. Every Indian wrestler won a medal at the 22nd edition of the game securing a total of 11 medals of which five were bronze.
Indian boxers also enjoyed a sensational outing at the Commonwealth Games 2022 as three of them won bronze medals. Meanwhile, Indian athletes continue to make a mark in weightlifting as four lifters won a bronze medal at the quadrennial showpiece.
Other bronze medals for the country came in Women's Hockey, Table Tennis, Badminton and Athletics.
India Bronze Medallists At Commonwealth Games 2022
|No
|Athletes
|Discipline
|Medal
|1
|Annu Rani
|Women’s Javelin Throw
|Bronze
|2
|Sandeep Kumar
|Men’s 10,000m Race Walk
|Bronze
|3
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Men’s High Jump
|Bronze
|4
|Jolly Treesa/ Gayatri Gopichand
|Women’s Badminton Doubles
|Bronze
|5
|Kidambi Srikant
|Men’s Badminton Singles
|Bronze
|6
|Rohit Tokas
|Men’s Welterweight Boxing
|Bronze
|7
|Mohammad Hassamuddin
|Men’s Featherweight Boxing
|Bronze
|8
|Jaismine
|Women’s Lightweight Boxing
|Bronze
|9
|Team India
|Women’s Hockey
|Bronze
|10
|Vijay Yadav
|Men’s -60kg Judo
|Bronze
|11
|Dipika Pallikal/ Saurav Ghosal
|Squash Mixed Doubles
|Bronze
|12
|Saurav Ghosal
|Squash Men’s Singles
|Bronze
|13
|Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
|Men’s Table Tennis Singles
|Bronze
|14
|Sonalben Patel
|Women’s Para Table Tennis
|Bronze
|15
|Gurdeep Singh
|Men’s +109kg Weightlifting
|Bronze
|16
|Lovepreet Singh
|Men’s 109kg Weightlifting
|Bronze
|17
|Harjinder Kaur
|Women’s 71kg Weightlifting
|Bronze
|18
|Gururaja Poojary
|Men’s 61kg Weightlifting
|Bronze
|19
|Deepak Nehra
|Men’s 97kg Wrestling
|Bronze
|20
|Pooja Sihag
|Women’s 76kg Wrestling
|Bronze
|22
|Pooja Gehlot
|Women’s 50kg Wrestling
|Bronze
|23
|Mohit Grewal
|Men’s 125kg Wrestling
|Bronze
India had a sensational outing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games as they won 61 medals, securing their fourth-best campaign at the quadrennial event. Australia finished at the top of the medal standings and they were followed by England and Canada respectively.
