India had a sensational outing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as they ended the quadrennial showpiece with 61 medals, their fifth highest in the history of the competition. Out of the 61 medals, 23 were bronze and many of them were won by athletes making their mark in the Games for the very first time. We take a look at the bronze medal winners from India at Commonwealth Games 2022. Is Birmingham 2022 CWG With 61 Medals India's Best Performance? Check Full Table To Know.

Wrestling was a sport that India have generally dominated at the Commonwealth Games and this year was no different. Every Indian wrestler won a medal at the 22nd edition of the game securing a total of 11 medals of which five were bronze.

Indian boxers also enjoyed a sensational outing at the Commonwealth Games 2022 as three of them won bronze medals. Meanwhile, Indian athletes continue to make a mark in weightlifting as four lifters won a bronze medal at the quadrennial showpiece.

Other bronze medals for the country came in Women's Hockey, Table Tennis, Badminton and Athletics.

No Athletes Discipline Medal 1 Annu Rani Women’s Javelin Throw Bronze 2 Sandeep Kumar Men’s 10,000m Race Walk Bronze 3 Tejaswin Shankar Men’s High Jump Bronze 4 Jolly Treesa/ Gayatri Gopichand Women’s Badminton Doubles Bronze 5 Kidambi Srikant Men’s Badminton Singles Bronze 6 Rohit Tokas Men’s Welterweight Boxing Bronze 7 Mohammad Hassamuddin Men’s Featherweight Boxing Bronze 8 Jaismine Women’s Lightweight Boxing Bronze 9 Team India Women’s Hockey Bronze 10 Vijay Yadav Men’s -60kg Judo Bronze 11 Dipika Pallikal/ Saurav Ghosal Squash Mixed Doubles Bronze 12 Saurav Ghosal Squash Men’s Singles Bronze 13 Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Men’s Table Tennis Singles Bronze 14 Sonalben Patel Women’s Para Table Tennis Bronze 15 Gurdeep Singh Men’s +109kg Weightlifting Bronze 16 Lovepreet Singh Men’s 109kg Weightlifting Bronze 17 Harjinder Kaur Women’s 71kg Weightlifting Bronze 18 Gururaja Poojary Men’s 61kg Weightlifting Bronze 19 Deepak Nehra Men’s 97kg Wrestling Bronze 20 Pooja Sihag Women’s 76kg Wrestling Bronze 22 Pooja Gehlot Women’s 50kg Wrestling Bronze 23 Mohit Grewal Men’s 125kg Wrestling Bronze

India had a sensational outing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games as they won 61 medals, securing their fourth-best campaign at the quadrennial event. Australia finished at the top of the medal standings and they were followed by England and Canada respectively.

