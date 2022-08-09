India had a sensational outing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as they ended the quadrennial showpiece with 61 medals, their fifth highest in the history of the competition. Out of the 61 medals, 16 were silver and many of them were won by young athletes taking part in the event for the very first time. We take a look at the silver medal winners from India at Commonwealth Games 2022. India Gold Medal Winners at CWG 2022.

Athletics was one of the disciplines where India impressed the most and it produced four silver medallists. Athletes from the country won eight medals in athletics, improving on the tally of two in the last edition. Meanwhile, Weiglifters again dominated for India, winning 10 medals that included three silver. Is Birmingham 2022 CWG With 61 Medals India's Best Performance? Check Full Table To Know.

Team competitions also saw India win silver as the Men's Hockey and Lawn Bowls teams along with the Women's Cricket outfit finished second on the podium in their respective events. Out of the three medals won by India in Judo, two were silver. The other silver medal came in wrestling and table tennis.

India Silver Medallists At Commonwealth Games 2022

No Athletes Discipline Medal 1 Abdulla Aboobacker Men’s Triple Jump Silver 2 Avinash Sable Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Silver 3 Priyanka Women’s 10,000m Race Walk Silver 4 Murali Sreeshankar Men’s Long Jump Silver 5 Team India Badminton Mixed Team Event Silver 6 Sagar Ahlawat Men’s 92kg Boxing Silver 7 Team India Women’s Cricket Silver 8 Team India Men’s Hockey Silver 9 Tulika Maan Women’s +78kg Judo Silver 10 Shushila Devi Women’s -48kg Judo Silver 11 Team India Men’s Fours Lawn Bowls Silver 12 Sharath Kamal/ Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Table Tennis Men’s Doubles Silver 13 Vikas Thakur Men’s 96kg Weightlifting Silver 14 Bindrayani Devi Women’s 55kg Weightlifting Silver 15 Sanket Sargar Men’s 55kg Weightlifting Silver 16 Anshu Malik Women’s 57kg Freestyle Wrestling Silver

India had a sensational outing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games as they won 61 medals, securing their fourth-best campaign at the quadrennial event. Australia finished at the top of the medal standings and they were followed by England and Canada respectively.

