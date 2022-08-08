The men's hockey final is all set to take place on the last day of the pre-eminent event 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG), and it's India versus six times CWG gold medal winners Australia. India will be aiming for their first ever gold medal win in the men's hockey final at Commonwealth Games as they lock horns with Australia in the gold medal match on 8 August 2022 (Monday). The all-important final of men's hockey is scheduled at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre and is set to commence from 05:00 PM IST. India have been into the finals of men's hockey at CWG twice before, in the year 2010 & 2014 and both the times it was up against the mighty Australia who have been the all-time record winners of men's hockey at CWG. India At Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally.

Ranked number five in the world, Manpreet Singh-led India have been in sensational form at the 2022 CWG. Men in blue won three out of four group matches to top the pool B. India assured their medal in Men's hockey at CWG after beating South Africa by 3-2 in what could be thought as an ideal semi-final match on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the defending champions Australia won all four of their pool A matches before making it to the semis where they outshined England by 3-2 to plunge into the final once again. Australia's men's hockey team have been second to none in the CWG since the introduction of the sport in 1998 and managed to be the possessors of gold medal ever since. However, given the form, India will eye to script a different narrative this time for themselves and for Aussies as well to clinch their first ever gold medal.

When is India vs Australia, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey Match? Know Time, Venue and Schedule

The India vs Australia Men's Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey match is scheduled to take place on August 8, 2022 (Monday) at 05:00 pm IST. The game will be held at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre in Birmingham.

Is India vs Australia, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey Match, Live Telecast in India available?

Sony Network have acquired the broadcasting rights of the multi-nation competition in India. Fans would be able to watch the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sony Sports SD/HD channels on their TV sets. Sony TEN 3 and Sony Six will likely televise the IND vs AUS Men's Hockey Match in English and regional languages.

Is India vs Australia, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey Match, Free Live Streaming Online available in India?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs AUS Hockey match in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to catch the live action on online platforms.

