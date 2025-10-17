India vs Malaysia, Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Looking to return to winning ways, India junior men’s hockey team will lock horns against hosts Malaysia junior men’s hockey team in the ongoing Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 in a group stage match. The IND vs MAS hockey match will be the last group match for each team in the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025, with India sitting in second place and Malaysia as low as fifth in the standings. Sultan of Johor Cup 2025: Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team Lose 2–4 to Australia Despite Arshdeep Singh’s Goal

India have notched up two wins, one loss, and one draw from their four matches thus far in the Sultan of Johar Cup 2025, while Malaysia have one win, one loss, and two draws from four appearances in the tournament. India needs a win to qualify for the final, as Great Britain are just a point away from second place, and could move ahead with a win in their last match. India vs Malaysia Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 Final Details Match India vs Malaysia, Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 Date Friday, October 17 Time 1:35 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Taman Daya Hockey Stadium, Johor Bahru, Malaysia Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live telecast, Ashley Morrison Media YouTube channel (Live Streaming) When is India vs Malaysia Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue The India U21 men's hockey team will go up against the Malaysia U21 men's hockey team in the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 fixture on Friday, October 17. The India vs Malaysia Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 match is set to be played at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, and it will start at 1:35 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Malaysia Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the IND vs MAS Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 match live telecast as there is no official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to find the India vs Malaysia Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 match live telecast on TV channels. For the IND vs MAS Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below. India Men's Hockey Team Defeat New Zealand 4-2 in Sultan of Johor Cup 2025; Uttam Singh and Co Secure Second Win of the Competition.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs Malaysia Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 Match?

Fans will however, have live streaming viewing options for the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 matches. Fans can watch the India vs Malaysia Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 match live streaming on the Ashley Morrison Media YouTube channel for free in India.

