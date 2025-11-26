India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: India national cricket team closed Day 4 at 27 for 2 at stumps after South Africa national cricket team set the hosts a daunting target of 549 runs in the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025. The Proteas maintained complete control throughout the day, stretching their dominance through disciplined batting and a standout 94 from Tristan Stubbs, eventually declaring at 260/5. Team India Announce Squad for Upcoming ODI Series Against South Africa, KL Rahul to Lead as Shubman Gill And Shreyas Iyer Miss Out Through Injury.

Marco Jansen and Simon Harmer continued to trouble India, as both claimed one wicket apiece, ensuring both Indian openers were back in the hut before the end of play. Earlier, Tristian Stubbs scored a solid 94 as South Africa managed to get their reach past 500, to eventually declare their second innings on 260 for 5.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 Match Viewing Options

Match India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 Day 5 Date November 26 Time 9:00 AM IST Venue Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 Day 5? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team are going up against the South Africa National Cricket Team in the second Test of the two-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Day 5 of the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 will commence at 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner for the India vs South Africa 2025 series. Fans in India can watch the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Day 5 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025?

JioHotstar, which is Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming of the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Test series 2025. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 Day 5 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

