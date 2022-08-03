Indian women's hockey team encountered a 1-3 defeat at the hands of England in their third Pool A match at 2022 Commonwealth games (CWG) Birmingham,on Tuesday. After the below par performance against the potent England, Indian women's hockey team will now be proceeding into their fourth pool match up against Canada on Wednesday (3 August 2022) at University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre. The crucial women's hockey Pool A face-off between India and Canada will kick-start at 03:30 PM IST. The defeat of the Indian women's hockey team against England came up after back to back two wins in the 2022 CWG. India at CWG 2022 Schedule: Get Indian Women’s Cricket Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST for Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Indian women's hockey team were last seen playing against Canada at FIH Women's World Cup 2022 that took place in Spain and Netherlands. A gripping stint between the two teams was witnessed when the game ended at 1-1 in the regulation time followed by a shootout in which India hammered Canada by 3-2 to win the match. Thus far, Indian and Canada Women's hockey teams have played three pool matches each in 2022 CWG. Both the teams managed to win two out of three matches,however, the GD (Goal difference) of Canada is +10 and that of India is +5, hence Canada stands at number two in the points table above India who are at number three. A win for India against Canada on Wednesday is a must to keep their hopes breathing for entry into semifinals. CWG 2022 Day 5 Results: India Lose 3-1 To England in Women's Hockey.

When is India Women vs Canada Women, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey Match? Know Time, Venue and Schedule

The India Women vs Canada Women, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey match is scheduled to take place on August 03, 2022 (Wednesday) at 03:30 pm IST. The game will be held at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre in Birmingham. Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally Live Updated.

Is India Women vs Canada Women, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey Match, Live Telecast in India available? Sony Network have acquired the broadcasting rights of the multi-nation competition in India. Fans would be able to watch the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sony Sports SD/HD channels on their TV sets. Sony TEN 3 and Sony Six will likely televise the IND W vs CAN W Hockey Match in English and regional languages. Is India Women vs Canada Women, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey Match, Free Live Streaming Online available in India? SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide the live streaming of the IND W vs CAN W Hockey match in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to catch the live action on online platforms.

