Cricket being an optional sport at the Commonwealth Games, will make only its second appearance at the event since being played for the first time at the 1998 Kuala Lumpur Games. Women’s cricket makes its debut at the quadrennial showpiece as the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England will include the sport in a Twenty20 format. India have named a 15-member squad led by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for the Games. Cricket at Commonwealth Games 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Cricket was first introduced at the Commonwealth Games during the 1998 edition in Malaysia. It was played in Men’s List A format which saw South Africa emerge as champions. However, women’s cricket will be played this time around as all eyes will be on who becomes the inaugural gold medallist. Cricket at CWG 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Commonwealth Games Women’s T20 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

The tournament will be held at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, from July 29 to August 7. Along with the host England, seven other teams have qualified and are divided into 2 groups A and B. Group A consists of Australia, Barbados, India, and Pakistan while Group B has England, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. India are placed in Group A and have tough fixtures ahead of them as they start off the tournament with their match against Australia on July 29. Cricket at Commonwealth Games: A Look at Cricket's History at CWG Ahead of 2022 Edition.

Indian Women’s Cricket Schedule CWG 2022 Birmingham

Date Match Details Time (IST) 29 July 2022 Australia vs India 03:30 pm 31 July 2022 India vs Pakistan 03:30 pm 3 August 2022 India vs Barbados 10:30 pm

The Indian women’s cricket team is competing against some of the big teams in the sport but will be looking forward to make history. They will aim to win the gold medal for the first time in the newly added event at the Commonwealth Games. India are one of the contenders for a higher podium finish at the 2022 Commonwealth Games but face a tough task from former T20 World champions England, reigning champions Australia and heavyweights New Zealand.

