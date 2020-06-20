New Delhi, June 20: On the occasion of International Yoga Day on Sunday, the government is organising a special online session with fitness icon Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Joining her in the session will be Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju as well as eminent Indian sportspersons, including boxer Mary Kom and rifle shooter Anjum Moudgil. International Yoga Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Yoga Day Messages, Facebook Greetings, Quotes and GIFs to Encourage the Practice of Yoga.

"I will be doing this live yoga session for school children with our Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju ji and some renowned athletes. Please join us with your family members for this special yoga session and bring in your yoga mats. Let's pledge towards a healthier and fitter tomorrow," said Shilpa.

We are facing uncertainties & anxieties caused by COVID-19, but we can definitely maintain both calmness of mind & physical fitness by doing Yoga. I'll be joining fitness icon of India, a yoga enthusiast @TheShilpaShetty and renowned athletes on 21st June #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/8nyNNIKx3V — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 20, 2020

Termed 'Fun Family Yoga', the 45-minute online session is specially designed keeping in mind the Ministry of Ayush guidelines about Yoga@Home, since people cannot congregate to celebrate the International Yoga Day owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The session also aims to engage children meaningfully about the elements of yoga in a fun and educative manner. The session will involve a host of simple and highly-effective 'asanas' that can be done at the comfort of home and a segment on pranayama and mantra meditation. International Yoga Day 2020 Funny Memes for Lazy People: These Hilarious Jokes Will Make You Do Yoga on This Day, Savasana, at Least!.

"I am looking forward to learn and interact with Rijiju sir and Shilpa Shetty and spread awareness together about Yoga and its importance of well-being to all the children and parents who will be watching us," said Anjum, a quota-holder for next year's Olympics.

