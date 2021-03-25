So the ISSF World Cup 2021 has been and quite an interesting one for the Indians. On Wednesday, the Indian team witnessed the likes of Chinki Yadav defeating Manu Bhaker to clinch a gold in 25 m pistol event. Yet another star of the day was Aishwary Pratap Tomar who also clinched a gold medal and took the medal tally of India to a better place. Now in this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the ISSF World Cup 2021. But before that let's have a look at the number of events that are held today i.e. March 25. ISSF World Cup 2021 Medal Tally UPDATED: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Wins Gold Medal, Check Full Medal Table and Country-Wise Standings.

The day starts with 25m Rapid Pistol event for men. This event will be followed by a couple of trap events for both men and women. We shall also have a three-position 50m rifle event. Stage one, two and finals for 50m three-position event will be held today itself. Later in the day we shall also have a mixed event 50m rifle three positions. 25 m pistol event for women will also be held today. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the event.

Is ISSF World Cup 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports?

DD Network is set to provide a live telecast for the ISSF World Cup 2021 match. The match will be shown live on the DD Sports channel.

Can ISSF World Cup 2021 Be Live Streamed Online?

The official channel of Prasar Bharti Sports will be live streaming the event online. Besides the official page Facebook page of ISSF. Also, the live stream of the event is available on ISSF's Vimeo page. The fans will be hoping to the India players to win in these events to take the medal tally to a better place.

