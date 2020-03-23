Jamal Murray’s Sex Tape Gets Leaked on Instagram, NBA Star Apologises Later; Says ‘Victim of a Hack’

Denver Nuggets Basketball Player Jamal Murray (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was left red-faced after a sex tape was uploaded on his official Instagram account. The NBA star was later forced to apologise to his fans on his twitter account and also briefly delete his Instagram account. The video, which was reportedly was of Murray and his girlfriend Harper Hempel, went viral on the internet before it was eventually deleted. “I would like to apologize to my fans. My account has been hacked,” said Murray in a tweet. Murray played one season of college basketball for Kentucky Wildcats before being picked by the Nuggets in the 2016 NBA draft. Logan Paul Sex Tape Leaked Online? #LoganPaul Trends on Twitter After Video of YouTuber Allegedly Sucking D**k Surfaces on Social Media.

The 23-year-old said that he was victim of a hack. “currently working on the issue,” added Murray in his apology. Meanwhile, the NBA star’s girlfriend Harper Hempel also took to twitter to request netizens to delete the explicit video. “If you have the video please delete it,” Hempel, who also deleted her Instagram account, said.

Jamal Murray Apologises After Sex Tape Gets Leaks

First and foremost I would like to apologize to my fans. My account has been hacked, currently working on the issue. Thanks 🙏🏽 — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) March 22, 2020

According to reports, Murray’s Instagram account not only uploaded the sex tape but the clip was also followed by four random pictures. One of which was a “disposable bag. and were quick to react on the video.

Jamal Murray Not Practising Social Distancing

well it seems like jamal murray and his girlfriend were not social distancing😳 — youssef barsoum (@YoussefB22) March 22, 2020

Denver Nuggets When They Find Out

Nuggets staff when they wake up and see why Jamal Murray is trending pic.twitter.com/1LPPloTozq — Jah🎒 (@JahshieldT) March 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Denver Nuggets and Jamal Murray's Fans

The TL after seeing that Jamal Murray vid pic.twitter.com/haRhm6Y7MA — Yoshida🏇 (@RacingYoshi) March 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Murray had been in fine form in NBA 2020 before the season was called off due to the coronavirus outbreak. He averaged a career-best 18.8 points at the start of this season. As many as 17 players from the NBA, including Kevin Durant, has been diagnosed with the pandemic.