After being quarantined for six days, Jimmy Neesham has joined the nets of the Kings XI Punjab. Kane Williamson and Neesham boarded to flight to UAE together ahead of the IPL 2020. Now, as Neesham joined the nets, he was heard saying, “Lo main aagaya” in Hindi. The official account of the Kings XI Punjab shared the news on their social media account. Talking about Kings XI Punjab, the team has already begun their preparations in full swing for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. On Thursday, the team played an internal game against each other. KXIP IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Kings XI Punjab Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE,

Mayank Agarwal led one team and KL Rahul was the captain for another. Kings XI Punjab on their Instagram stories also shared the video of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle stepping on the crease for opening the batting. Most of the practice sessions are held in the evening to avoid the heat in UAE. For now, let’s have a look at the video of the Neesham in the nets.

View this post on Instagram ▶️ for surprise 👆 #SaddaPunjab #Dream11IPL A post shared by Kings XI Punjab (@kxipofficial) on Sep 9, 2020 at 11:15am PDT

Here's the picture:

View this post on Instagram 🔙 again 😍 #SaddaPunjab #Dream11IPL A post shared by Kings XI Punjab (@kxipofficial) on Sep 9, 2020 at 9:36am PDT

Talking about Kings XI Punjab, the team will play their first game against Delhi Capitals on September 20, 2020. The match will be held at the Dubai International Stadium. KL Rahul has been crowned at the new skipper of the team. Like Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab has never won an IPL title in the history of the tournament. KXIP would surely be looking out for

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2020 09:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).